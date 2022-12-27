At the end of every election year, it’s time to turn the page to new terms in certain offices — but that doesn’t always mean a set of fresh faces. However, in 2023, it most certainly does … especially in Greenup County.
Although growing pains are inevitable, these changes are more positive than negative, in our opinion as an editorial board. A renewed outlook helps counties grow and steers clear of complacency.
With a new judge-executive, county attorney, clerk and jailer, a few long-tenured folks are vacating their positions — some voluntarily, some not — at the helm.
Bobby Carpenter has retired after a successful near-three-decade stint as Judge-Executive. Bobby Hall will take over. He has acknowledged he has big shoes to fill but seems ready to implement some fresh ideas to go along with carrying on some of Carpenter’s practices.
Pat Hieneman already vacated the county clerk seat a few months ago and took a slew of experience with her. Andrew Imel will have a tough task, but he has been serving as county commissioner, so that should help the acclimation process a little bit.
As county attorney, Matthew Warnock is vowing to bring a new approach to several aspects of the job, he has said. Warnock replaces Mike Wilson to end a 33-year run for Wilson. Warnock worked alongside Wilson and even served as interim county attorney for a few months, so he’s pretty well equipped for the position.
Larry Pancake was an overwhelming choice for the voters both in the primary and general elections as the county’s new jailer. He unseated Mike Worthington, who served three terms. Pancake is already making personnel changes. It remains to be seen if those decisions will pan out, but the voters are amped up to see what Pancake can do as Jailer.
It’s definitely a year of change in Greenup County, and we’re eager to see what happens.