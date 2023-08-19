We were pleased by the outcome of Gov. Andy Beshear’s visit to the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center this week, as he brought with him more than $3.9 million in funding for projects for Boyd County.
• The museum will receive more than $1.3 million for renovations, which will include adding history and art galleries and a children’s center.
• Ashland Community and Technical College will receive $1.32 million for a health science simulation training lab, which will benefit health care in the area.
• The new Kentucky Product Development Initiative will receive $750,000. KPDI supports upgrades at industrial sites in Kentucky and will benefit EastPark.
• Resurfacing of Daniels Fork Road was awarded $436,794 and will affect Boyd and Greenup counties.
• The amount of $20,000 will go to Ashland to allow residents to remove hazardous waste from their homes.
While these projects might seem unrelated, they have something in common: They are important to the well-being and growth of the area.