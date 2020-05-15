When the city of Catlettsburg announced it canceled the long-running Catlettsburg Labor Day festivities, many were devastated — none more so than mayor Faith Day.
“It’s not something that was taken lightly,” Day said, noting she was sad about the move.
However, she explained, the health of residents of the area — residents who tend to be older and to have underlying conditions — was the most important factor.
During Labor Day weekend, the small town of about 1,759 would attract double that number for the festival, which features big-name musical entertainment, vendors, games, cruise-ins, displays and a parade that includes marching bands, first responders, Shriners and floats.
Social distancing obviously would be impossible to maintain and also impossible to enforce.
Day also noted with the ever-changing guidelines on COVID-19, it is difficult to predict what recommendations will be by September, making any kind of planning difficult.
Change, especially unwanted change like the cancellation of so many beloved events, is difficult for most of us to accept. However, it is a necessary part of life.
Where the coronavirus is concerned, changes to how we live are crucial to our ability to continue living. While no one wants to surrender Catlettsburg’s Labor Day festivities, we are living in strange times and we must do what we must to stay safe and keep others safe.
We applaud Day and the city council’s decision to cancel Labor Day events this year.
For such a long-standing and beloved tradition, this is just an anomaly; next year’s event is sure to be bigger and better than ever.