Perhaps it just makes for a dramatic Hollywood storyline, but often in movies one may detect friction between various law enforcement agencies. Turf wars ensue, and the conflict among cops jeopardizes the task at hand — cracking the case.
That’s the direct opposite of how the late Tom Kelley approached his duties as a police officer who grinded it out every day and continuously climbed the ranks until achieving the position of Police Chief in Ashland.
“He was an ally to other police departments,” said Todd Kelley, Tom’s son and current Ashland Police Chief. “Ohio, Kentucky, FBI, federal government, you name it, we got to see how you work with and not against, and how to become an ally. ... We’re all wearing a different uniform, but we’re doing the same thing.”
His attitude toward fellow law enforcement permeated the police department when he was Chief from 1999-2006.
One of Kelley’s favorite sayings, according to his son, wass “you get more with honey than vinegar.”
Kelley applied the phrase to a police-community relationship as well as with other brothers and sisters in blue.
Kelley, 79, died this past week, but he won’t be forgotten. Former Ashland Police Chief Ron McBride (1979-99) said one word summarized Kelley: “Caring.”
Another word that is likely fitting: Respect.
Kelley earned and maintained respect throughout his 43 years as a police officer and his four years as the city’s mayor.
He passed the importance of it along to his children, who are both public servants — Tracey Kelley is the Boyd County Circuit Clerk and Todd is the city’s top cop.
“I just want to pass on what he gave me to everybody else,” said Todd Kelley.
Another word to help define Tom Kelley: Leader.
Todd Kelley saw it, as did so many others.
“Just that guidance on how to deal with people, how to treat people, how to take ownership and responsibility; doing what you’re supposed to do, doing it the right way the first time,” Todd Kelley said.