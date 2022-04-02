The United States wants to be No. 1 in everything it does, but unfortunately, we are not No. 1 in what might be the most important thing: happiness.
The World Happiness Report, a publication of the U.N. Sustainable Solutions Network, found Finland is the world’s happiest country. The report is based on a study by Gallup World Poll.
The United States isn’t even No. 2. That would be Denmark, followed by Iceland, Switzerland and the Netherlands.
The United States enters the report at No. 16.
Not terribly shabby, as we made the top 20, but perhaps we could look at happier countries to improve our own level of satisfaction.
Finland has been the happiest country, according to this study, for the last five years. That country, along with Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Iceland, score well on healthy life expectancy, gross domestic product per capita, social support in times of trouble, low corruption and high social trust, generosity in a community where people look after each other and freedom to make key life decisions.
It should be noted Finland, Denmark, Iceland and the Netherlands have universal health care and healthy worker wages.
Overall, the report found young people’s satisfaction in life has fallen. This is sad. We think of young people being hopeful, ready to take on the world. This report tells us life is increasingly difficult for young people and that difficulty is taking its toll on young people’s outlook for their future. This is why it’s important for the United States to level the playing field in business by requiring more tax be paid by big business and for wages to improve. Of course, fighting dangerous climate change likely is the most important way to give young people hope for the future.
Meanwhile, those older than 60, the report found, report a slight increased sense of satisfaction with life. Perhaps seniors have been able to afford retirement. Perhaps they’ve come to accept life as it is.
One of the great things to come from the study is a spontaneous show of goodwill.
“The big surprise was that globally, in an uncoordinated way, there have been very large increases in all the three forms of benevolence that are asked about in the Gallup World Poll,” John Helliwell, one of the report’s three founding editors, told CNN Travel.
Donating to charity, helping a stranger and volunteering are all up, “especially the help to strangers in 2021, relative to either before the pandemic or 2020, by a very large amount in all regions of the world,” said Helliwell, a professor emeritus at the Vancouver School of Economics, University of British Columbia.
We hope for happiness for all. While we struggle toward that gargantuan goal, at least we know there is a way to do our part: We can help one another.