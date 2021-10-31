Nobody likes bad news. In fact, one common reaction to getting bad news is denial.
But it’s too late to deny climate change. If we want to continue living, that is.
Climate change affects us in more ways than we realize.
For example, the Red Cross said climate and weather-related disasters caused more than 30 million to flee their homes in 2020 — three times more than the number displaced by war.
These included countries such as Iraq, Yemen and Mozambique, but also rich nations such as Germany, which this year saw devastating floods in the west.
We haven’t done a good enough job getting where we need to be.
A report from the climate think tank Bezos Earth Fund found change in industry and agriculture aren’t coming fast enough to slow climate change.
"The bad news is right now that none of them are on track,” said report co-author Kelly Levin, the chief of Science, Data and Systems Change at the think tank. “The bright spots are few and far between, to be honest, and for the large majority of the indicators, even when we’re seeing change headed in the right direction, one would need to accelerate that pace of change, and by a factor, often times, of more than double.”
U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry said this week the world is close to experiencing "devastating consequences" of global warming.
“Devastating consequences follow if we exceed the 1.5 degrees,” he said in a speech Thursday at the London School of Economics. “And we are now already just about at 1.2 C.
“No one is exaggerating when they call this an existential threat. Just ask the people in the Marshall Islands, Fiji or in the vulnerable nations of the world."
Earth’s average temperature has risen more than 1.8 degrees since the 1880s, prompted by greenhouse gas emissions beginning around the time of the Industrial Revolution, according to the Council on Foreign Relations. Scientists say this higher level of heat has contributed to worsening weather extremes, including hotter and longer heat waves and extended droughts.
The Arctic is warming at least twice as fast as the rest of the planet. More than one-fifth of the global population now lives in regions that have already experienced warming greater than 2.7 degrees, an increase that almost all nations have agreed should be avoided to significantly reduce the risk of harm from climate change.
There is overwhelming evidence that climate change is real, that it’s happening at an unnatural rate, that the acceleration is caused by human behavior and that we might yet be able to gain control of it.
Kerry is attending a climate change summit in Glasgow, which started Sunday. He said he’s optimistic that, despite the urgency of the situation, it’s not too late to keep the planet habitable. We’re hoping he’s right.