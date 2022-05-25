Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s name has been uttered many times since another school shooting rocked the nation.
Absolute horror and pure evil prevailed as an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Fred Guttenberg, the father of a Parkland, Florida, shooting victim said this: “Mitch McConnell is the common theme in doing nothing on gun violence.”
Golden State Warriors basketball coach Steve Kerr was so distraught during a pregame press conference that he didn’t want to talk about Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against Dallas. Instead, he emotionally begged for politicians to do something about this violence and bloodshed. He specifically named McConnell.
Kerr said there are 50 senators who refuse to vote on House Resolution 8, which is background check legislation.
Just to provide a little background on Kerr: His father was assassinated in a shooting outside his office in Beirut in 1984.
This bill — the Bipartisan Background Checks Act — would expand federal checks required for gun purchases.
At this time, unlicensed online gun sellers or at gun shows are not required to conduct background checks prior to the purchase of firearms.
H.R. 8 would require a background check for all gun sales. It passed the House in March 2021.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, has pushed to vote on a more specific plan that would exempt transfers and sales between family and friends.
In this Uvalde, Texas, situation, this piece of legislation may have not prevented this tragedy. The shooter bought the firearms legally, and had no criminal history.
It’s so difficult to find the right answer.
No matter the resolution, Kerr has a great point. The Senate has stalled and dragged its collective feet as more and more innocent people — in this latest instance, kids — die.
Kerr and Guttenberg were absolutely right to call out McConnell.
Something must be done.