A Catlettsburg woman is proof that, with proper resources and determination, one can overcome the throes of addiction.
Michelle Sloan emerged from a harrowing battle with meth and heroin while leaning on programs, such as drug court — which, she said, saved her life.
Brandy Brown, a service region administrative associate with START (sobriety treatment and recovery team), called Sloan a “bringer of hope.”
Sloan stuck with drug court, Pathways and START to get where she was on Wednesday — standing shocked in Catlettsburg Elementary as she received the Bridges over Barriers Award. It is designated for those “who have gone over and beyond expectations and barriers to achieve their goals,” Boyd County Family Resource Center Coordinator Jenny Caperton told reporter Emily Porter.
Sloan, a mother of six, is a huge inspiration to anyone facing the struggle of drug addiction — or a tribulation of any kind. She said she learned to love herself first — a lesson many can learn — and went through the process one step at a time.
The battle isn’t over, by any means, but now Sloan is winning the fight. She has the upper hand thanks to herself, mostly, but also because of the resources on which she could depend.
Sloan is exactly why drug court and these other programs are in place.
Sloan and anyone who helped her on the road to recovery deserve big kudos.