Tuesday brought a triple play of treats — temperatures in the 80s, an announcement of a local staple summer activity returning and more mask restrictions lifted.
COVID-19 isn’t squarely in the rear-view mirror, but it’s we’re gaining ground toward “normalcy.”
With each bit of positive news, there’s still some apprehension. We hesitate to become too excited because we became so accustomed to the one-step-forward-two-steps-back happenings of the last year-plus.
There are reasons for celebration, though, and much of this has been accomplished through concerted effort and diligence by Kentuckians under the leadership of Gov. Andy Beshear. Granted, a portion of the population has greeted his approach with grumbling and scrutiny throughout the pandemic, but ultimately his cautious, methodical strategy has paid off. He continues to push for widespread vaccination, which is obviously helping thwart the virus.
Beshear announced this week that Kentuckians are now not required to don masks at outdoor events with fewer than 1,000 people.
Ellen Keaton, Boyd County Fair’s president, welcomed the announcement, which coincidentally occurred just prior to her own revelation — that the Boyd County Fair will happen in 2021 (in August).
That figurative light at the end of the tunnel is within reach. Let’s enjoy this spring and summer while remaining vigilant in the fight against COVID-19.