President Joe Biden said it was about time the Brent Spence Bridge is getting an upgrade — and it’s happening because of bipartisanship.
Bipartisanship is not a foreign word, but it’s become a rare one to utter in the United States as the political climate has soured and become more divisive over the last couple of decades.
When it comes to important infrastructure needs, bipartisanship should always prevail.
That’s what has occurred in Covington, where Senators and Governors from both parties celebrated Biden’s announcement on Wednesday.
For all of Mitch McConnell’s faults — which are bound to be revealed as long as he’s been in office; and that would apply to anyone — he played a crucial role in enacting the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It will supply $1.2 million across the country for broadband expansion, clean water and, of course, bridges, among other items and issues.
“Here’s what matters: he’s a man of his word,” Biden said of McConnell, the U.S. Senate Minority Leader, on Wednesday.
McConnell chimed in with a dandy of a comment: “We all know these are really partisan times, but I always feel no matter who gets elected, once it’s all over, we ought to look for things we can agree on and try to do those, even while we have big differences on other things.
“This bridge,” he added, “I think symbolizes the coming together.”
The nearly 60-year-old bridge will be renovated thanks to $1.6 billion in federal grants.
Cincinnati will benefit by regaining 10 acres for redevelopment.
Since the 1960s, Brent Spence Bridge traffic has doubled. Inspection ratings have been less than stellar. In 2014, concrete pieces from the bridge crashed onto an unoccupied Ford Fusion. Luckily, the vehicle’s owner was at a Bengals game when the disaster occurred.
Around 30 Republican Senators, including Kentucky’s Rand Paul, voted against the legislation. He was not present at Wednesday’s event, which speaks volumes, in our opinion.
The double-decker bridge needed two sides of support, and it got enough. We would like to see more bipartisanship, especially when it comes to infrastructure.