The Boyd County Fiscal Court made the right decision by moving forward with Revolutionary Racing on a proposed quarter horse race track, but it’s much too early to gauge the magnitude of its impact.
After Tuesday’s racing commission meeting, though, firmer plans painted a better picture of exactly what’s to come in Cannonsburg near Camp Landing.
There will be racing, sure, but that’s not the bread and butter of the dough it’ll rake in. It’s hard to even predict how many races will happen at this track.
Much of the money cycles through from historic horse racing machines. In 2021, the annual handle (total amount of bets placed) across the state was $4.6 billion — just $331 million of that was from live races.
Regardless of one’s feelings on gambling, the proof is in the pudding. These establishments can be highly successful, especially if in the proper location. Revolutionary Racing believes Boyd County is perfect because of it being situated squarely in the tri-state area that currently features no horse racing. There are places to gamble within fairly close proximity in West Virginia, but the organization projects this location to do well.
With a plan of creating 200 full-time jobs, that makes it even more appealing.
Dr. Richard Connelley, the president of the Kentucky Quarter Horse Racing Association, called it a “dream come true” for eastern Kentucky.
It was refreshing to see Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney have a realistic take on the potential benefits of this facility in Boyd’s back yard.
Chaney acknowledged this area isn’t at a point where it can compare to the “good ol’ days” of AK Steel and Ashland Oil, but he obviously does view this as an opportunity for growth.
That’s the way we see it, too. It’s a chance for growth.
And while it might not be the “silver bullet” for northeastern Kentucky, it’s a shot worth taking.