A 1987 Greenup County graduate will compete in the 2023 Senior Open Championship starting July 27 at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Wales.
What a tremendous accomplishment for 53-year-old Harold Wallace.
We hope to see Wallace fare well in the prestigious major tournament, but just cracking into the field is a huge achievement.
Now a McDermott, Ohio, resident, Wallace made his father and mother proud — as noted in Thursday’s edition — but the tai-state area as a whole should be proud, too. Just a side note: His mother’s name — Birdie — is fitting for golf, too.
Wallace needed just 63 strokes to complete 18 holes at the Firestone West Course in Akron, Ohio, as he set a record and qualified for The Senior Open.
Wallace was the star of a “media day” event at Bellefonte Country Club on Monday. He expressed gratitude for support from BCC, Portsmouth Elks Country Club and the area.
This will mark Wallace’s fourth PGA event.
We wish him the best of luck.