Many working artists live in Kentucky and we are proud of them all. So proud, in fact, this year’s Kentucky Visitor’s Guide, produced by the Kentucky Department of Tourism, features the arts prominently.
The publication’s theme, “Beauty in the Bluegrass,” encourages visitors to the Bluegrass State to take in all that our statewide arts community has to offer, in addition to natural beauty and festivals.
Eastern Kentucky was not omitted.
The guide includes:
• Important arts venues like the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg
• Mention of authors such as Silas House of southeastern Kentucky.
• Ashland’s Tomcat Bourbon and Brewhouse as a location celebrating the state’s bourbon production.
• Natural beauty found at Red River Gorge National Geological Area, Mammoth Cave National Park, Natural Bridge and our state parks like Carter Caves State Resort Park and Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.
• Ashland’s Summer Motion and Pikeville’s Hillbilly Days.
“The commonwealth is full of talented Kentuckians offering visitors unique experiences that last a lifetime,” Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry said. “The Visitor’s Guide helps inspire travelers to discover the diversity and abundance of the Kentucky story.”
The guide serves as the state’s primary tourism advertising, with nearly 350,000 copies distributed worldwide.
“As Kentuckians, we are proud to call our commonwealth home, and this visitor’s guide serves as an invitation to the world: Come visit Kentucky. We see the value in this crucial industry, which serves as a major economic driver and job creator,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.
Of course, tourism is important to our economic health and the arts are a big draw for tourists. We hope to have many visitors all over the state. We also hope the many benefits of enjoying and participating in the arts will be experienced by visitors and by those who live here.