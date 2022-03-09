It’s not often lawmakers accomplish something so positive we have nothing to question, but this week, they did.
The Kentucky Senate voted Tuesday to establish Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library book gifting program statewide.
This is a no-brainer. It’s an excellent program that puts books in the hands of children from infancy to 5 who might otherwise have limited access to reading materials. The books are free to families, with funding coming from Parton, state government and community partners.
Democratic Sen. Morgan McGarvey said the bill “codifies that program and establishes the fund for the General Assembly to make future appropriations.”
The bill, he added, would give Kentucky children access to a program that would help prepare them for academic success.
“We know the benefits of getting books in the hands of children: They improve literacy rates, they improve kindergarten readiness,” McGarvey said.
Of course, it is in the newspaper’s best interest to encourage reading, but it’s in society’s best interest, too. Reading and comprehending information can’t start early enough, for the good of us all.
The legislation now heads to the House for a vote.