We in the Ashland area are naturally skeptical of good economic news because it’s rare. But the Boyd County Fiscal Court’s recent approval of the BCG Land Agreement might be positive economic news that will pan out. The entire county and surrounding counties must be ready for it to pan out.
The agreement has the county taking responsibility for the upkeep of the facility on Addington Road, which was created by Larry Addington to be a horsetrack.
“It’s a beautiful piece of property,” Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said. “The intent is to use it for entertainment.”
That’s where the Paramount Arts Center comes in.
In a recent meeting, Chaney said making use of the venue likely would be up to the theater. The theater, which is already booking top acts, would be able to accommodate acts that would attract in the tens of thousands, Chaney said, and "drive an incredible amount of people to our area to spend money here."
Use of this facility would allow the Paramount to reach for the next level — of the level above that — of star power.
Booking top acts involves many behind-the-scenes issues, such as: Will the return on the cost of booking the act justify the cost (the venue has to make money)? Does the venue truly have the capacity to seat enough people to bring in enough money? Does the city/county have the accommodations to handle that number of people in terms of restaurants, hotel room, parking and traffic?
Your hometown newspaper never wants to be a Negative Nelly where economic growth is concerned. We just want everyone to understand what a big move this could be for the area and what it will take to be ready to make it work.
Are we ready? If not, let’s get ready.