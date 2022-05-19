The voter turnout for the primary election in northeastern Kentucky reflected some less than stellar numbers.
According to county clerk numbers from Tuesday night, there were 4,889 ballots cast (of 40,647 registered voters) in Boyd County and 4,031 (of 20,053) in Carter County. Greenup County’s turnout was better, with 6,682 (of 30,520).
That’s likely due to a number of factors — limited polling places (particularly in Carter County) and it being a primary, non-presidential election undoubtedly among them.
Our staff managed to cover three counties — Boyd, Carter and Greenup — on Tuesday. Ballots in all three counties featured several interesting local races, some on which the primary had a significant impact. A handful of races were decided on Tuesday, as indicated in our reporting throughout the past few weeks.
While some of the campaigning will die down over the next couple months, the fun will rev back up in the late summer months and hit another level when the leaves begin to change.
Commission seats, prominent law enforcement positions and plenty of other spots are up for grabs.
Hopefully we will see better response at the polls in November.