Gov. Andy Beshear knew his decision wouldn’t be popular in many parts of Kentucky, but he stood firm and issued an order regardless.
By mandating masks in schools across the Commonwealth, Beshear removed the heat from individual school boards and took the figurative bullet himself.
Ashland Independent Schools, for instance, was on the verge of making a decision between a parental-choice model and mandatory masks when Beshear’s announcement occurred, essentially making the decision for them.
That’s a quality of a great, selfless leader, not a dictatorial one. It also doesn’t make him a “liberal lunatic,” as Science Hill’s superintendent labeled him.
It’s hard to comprehend the argument that Beshear is mandating masks in schools simply to see how much control he can exercise.
This was not a political decision. It’s a public health issue, as it has been throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beshear put children under 12 — who are unable to get vaccinated — first in this decision.
The decision put the relatives of those children in mind as well. Even if children contract a variant of the virus and don’t get ill, they could pass it along to someone who has a weaker immune system and, in turn, faces a higher chance of landing in a hospital bed.
The Kentucky Board of Education backed Beshear’s move on Thursday.
It was a necessary order, given the fact that the state is seeing thousands of cases a day currently as opposed to a couple hundred daily a month ago.
Are masks 100% effective? No. Just as we wrote last week regarding the vaccines, they are not a sure thing. However, they reduce the risk of spreading this deadly virus. At the end of the day, isn’t that enough reason to make this decision?