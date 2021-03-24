Dr. Danny Bentley, the 98th District’s representative, played an instrumental role in the signed legislation Gov. Andy Beshear called a “game changer” on Tuesday.
Bentley has been relentless in his pursuit of more affordable insulin as diabetes continues to become a more prevalent problem throughout the commonwealth.
According to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, the rate of diagnosed diabetes in Kentucky adults doubled from 2000 to 2018, going from 6.5% to 13.7% — the nationwide median is 10.5%.
Bentley, a Republican, and Democratic Rep. Patti Minter were the lead sponsors on a bill that will limit the cost of insulin to $30 per 30-day supply for many Kentuckians. The cap, according to Associated Press reporting, applies to people with state-regulated health care plans or plans purchased on the marketplace exchange, state employees and people under group plans.
More than 500,000 Kentuckians deal with diabetes. It’s a serious problem in the Bluegrass State, which ranks seventh nationally for prevalence of the disease.
Before this bill, some Kentuckians have had to pay more than $1,000 a month for insulin. The health risks associated with such high costs have led to catastrophic results, including death.
Bentley, who represents all of Greenup County and a portion of Boyd County, deserves ample credit for his persistence in making insulin more affordable.
The Type 1 diabetic said he understands first-hand how scary it is when you can’t afford medication.
“This bill is meant to keep people healthy, keep people productive and decrease the cost of complications related to diabetes,” Bentley said.