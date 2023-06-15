When it comes to police body cameras, benefits outweigh the cost.
Over the next five years, the purchase of a bundle 46 body cameras and seven dash cameras will add up to $309,022 for the Ashland Police Department.
Chief Todd Kelley is elated about the deal, and even more pleased to possess these “officer-worn cameras.”
As he said, this is something he’s wanted for APD for years.
Currently, APD has cameras on department-issued TASERs. These body cameras will provide a different and more valuable perspective, and it’ll be a major boost for the department overall.
One benefit is it will help officers solve crimes, as Kelley noted.
It will also undoubtedly increase accountability, which is never a bad thing.
“We’re not afraid of video,” Kelley emphasized, noting that the dash cameras have been part of the department for three decades.
The implementation of these tools will increase the public’s confidence in local policing, and it should lead to a reduction of complaints or allegations made against Ashland police officers. After all, it’ll all be on video.
This is a good move in the City of Ashland. It will almost assuredly be worth the expense.
Kelley said the hope is to have the body cameras by the end of 2023.