We commend the Boyd County Alumni Supporting Teachers group for setting and meeting lofty goals each year to help local teachers — and, in turn, help students.
Members of the Boyd County Class of 1986 discovered three years ago that teachers on average spend about $750 out of their pocket on supplies each year.
Inspired to help with the cause, the group conducts a golf scramble annually, and they added a dinner at The Mill this summer. Other donations have provided a boost, too.
Boyd County Alumni Supporting Teachers has raised about $20,000 just in 2023 to dole out to teachers within the Boyd County school system to help soften the blow of out-of-pocket expenses.
According to the National Education Association, more than 90% of teachers spend their own money on school supplies and other items their students need to succeed.
That number seems to keep climbing.
We’re glad to see civic groups like this form in order to help with this cause and other important community causes.
As the 2023-24 school year approaches, it’s nice to know that several teachers are getting assistance that will ultimately benefit area children.
We’re thankful for groups such as Boyd County Alumni Supporting Teachers and grateful for the countless former, current and future educators in the area.