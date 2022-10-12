The old saying goes, “Every dog has its day.” Mad Max, the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office’s new officer, aims to have plenty more than one.
The 16-month-old’s first day on the job with handler Deputy Dustin Charles was Monday.
We are looking forward to seeing the results of Mad Max’s skills and labor. The Belgian Malinois logged 180 training hours alongside Charles to get prepared for his main duties of tracking down drugs and fugitives.
Charles surprised himself when he gravitated toward becoming a K-9 handler, and he’s looking forward to the challenges and excitement that will accompany the job.
We at The Daily Independent enjoy publishing positive stories about animals in the community, which happens to be a project at which we’re currently grinding away. In a little more than two weeks, you can get your paws on our “Born To Be Wild” Insight edition, which will feature a bevy of stories highlighting the wonderful creatures in our back yard — quite literally, in some cases. The publication will be inserted in the newspaper on Oct. 28.
So many animals are amazing, but not all of them get the opportunities to show off their abilities to the maximum level. It all depends on their surroundings.
For Mad Max, he’s getting a great chance to display his gifts. We’re glad to see it.