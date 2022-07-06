It’s been a harrowing year for law enforcement officers in eastern Kentucky.
The senseless, cowardly act in Allen last week illustrated just how far some criminals are willing to go when it comes to combating police. Lance Storz is the suspect in that shooting, which killed three police officers and a police dog, and wounded several others.
Back in May, it happened even closer to home when Flatwoods Police Officer Tommy Robinson took a bullet to the neck during what initially seemed to be a routine call at a townhome complex in Flatwoods. Jonathan Smithers is suspected of pulling the trigger in that case.
Robinson’s recovery road is long, but he appears to be doing quite well considering the circumstances.
On July 4, a man fired shots at Martin County police when they arrived at a scene in Inez.
One officer returned the fire and killed the suspect, according to Martin County Sheriff John Kirk.
This week has been full of funeral services that never should have happened.
William Petry, Ralph Frasure, Jacob Chaffins and K-9 Drago should still be suiting up and protecting their people every day. They should be remembered for the admirable job they did.
They left behind families — spouses, children, grandchildren and other relatives — and friends who loved and cherished them.
As Frasure’s daughter said, “An evil evil man took my (daddy’s) life today. I know I should forgive but how do I do that?”
This spineless, spiritless shooter should receive the most severe penalty possible for his wicked actions.
Police in eastern Kentucky should be commended for their response and support for each others’ agencies. It’s a special group of officers on this side of the state who aren’t territorial when it comes to serving their communities. The Blue bands together.