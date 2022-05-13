It’s no shock to learn students at Ashland Middle School have won another science-based competition. They already have been state champions twice in two different competitions.
The latest win: the statewide STLP (student technology leadership program) Best 6-8 Project in Kentucky. This win means the team will go to New Orleans in June for the International Society for Technology in Education conference.
The project: creating technology that will allow Alzheimer’s patients to stay at home longer.
Students created an app that can be used by caretakers to check on Alzheimer’s patients from a distance. A box with a web camera and a screen sits in the home of the patient. Reminders can be sent, visitors can be monitored and video chat is available.
The project required students to learn a variety of new information, including coding, engineering and medical science. The box was 3D-printed at the school.
It’s also important that students learned about Alzheimer’s, a disease that’s unfortunately becoming more common.
One student said he learned when patients are removed from their homes, their conditions worsen and quickly progress. Another said making a device to help people was satisfying.
Of course, we were pleased these students brought another honor to their school and their hometown.
We were pleased they had the opportunity to use their knowledge and creativity, too.
Their ability to work together to completion of a successful project is a skill they will use for a lifetime.
We also hope the fact these students made something to help others — and enjoyed the opportunity to help others — isn’t overlooked.
Having compassion for others is key to being a living creature. However, in many populations, compassion is becoming more scarce. These Ashland Middle School students chose a project that would help some of the most vulnerable people of the world. That shows a true compassion for others, which also is deserving of high honors.