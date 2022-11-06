The legitimacy of a candidacy in Greenup County has been a controversial subject over the last several months, but it all could have been avoided.
Current Jailer Mike Worthington has questioned the validity of jailer candidate Larry Pancake since prior to the primary election. He said he filed a complaint on May 4, just two weeks before Pancake beat Worthington in the Republican primary.
Worthington argues that Pancake, a sheriff’s deputy, should have resigned from his position when he filed to run for jailer because of the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office being under a merit system.
That’s where it gets murky.
The judge-executive and sheriff of Greenup County both said the merit board does not exist — and hasn’t for years and years.
It was first formed in 1992, and Judge-Executive Bobby Carpenter appointed two members in 1993. Those two members died and were never replaced, Carpenter confirmed.
Worthington contends that even though the merit board isn’t active and hasn’t met or conducted any business in a number of years, it isn’t legally wiped out because the fiscal court never made a county ordinance abolishing it.
That’s why, Worthington said, he is so adamant that the KRS statutes in place regarding merit boards should carry significant weight.
Why didn’t he fight this harder prior to the primary? One could ask that fair question. Perhaps the three-term jailer didn’t expect to lose.
Pancake said he did all necessary research prior to filing and never found any reason to resign.
The sheriff’s office did receive a letter from the attorney general’s office in 2017 stating that then-sheriff’s deputy Matt Smith didn’t have to quit in order to run for sheriff.
All of this headache could’ve been avoided, it seems, by one simple move: Long ago, the county attorney should have advised the judge-executive and commission to discuss and decide upon possibly abolishing the merit board.
Even though it is, for all intents and purposes, defunct, at least it could have been in the books.
However, that didn’t happen. Live and learn, as they say.