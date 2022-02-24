So, let’s get this straight: Russell beat Ashland in boys basketball to hand the Tomcats their first 16th Region loss since Feb. 21, 2018 — that’s almost four calendar years.
That was on Feb. 7.
Less than two weeks later, Ashland turned the tables on its rival and defeated Russell in the 16th Region Governor’s Cup.
Isn’t it supposed to be the other way around? Russell has had a virtual stranglehold on that cup over the last two decades.
All kidding aside, both are fine achievements for these respective groups, but let’s focus on this academic accomplishment for Ashland Blazer for this particular editorial.
Fourteen-year coach Eric Lambert is the picture of “persistence pays.” Ashland’s leader has pushed his team to put in more and more effort to finally achieve this lofty goal.
Ashland notched 52 points as Russell placed second with 41. Boyd County finished in third.
Ashland will compete in the state competition March 18-21.
A mix of classes were represented on Ashland’s team, perhaps most impressively freshman Anna Bocook, who earned first place in Language Arts.
Just like area sports teams, academic teams log ample practice hours in order to prepare for competition.
They practice every day after school for two hours, and engage in contests on the weekends.
As Lambert said, it’s all about dedication and teamwork. This Ashland bunch clearly possesses both of those qualities.
Kudos on a job well done.