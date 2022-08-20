It looks like the beginning of a beautiful friendship.
The Salvation Army recently donated several boxes of books to the Boyd County Detention Center.
The center approached the agency about getting books for inmates, who read for entertainment, education, self-improvement and religious pursuits, and the center was happy to oblige.
Major Jason Swain of the Salvation Army has an appreciation of what books can do.
“You can learn anything about everything by reading,” Swain said.
Books can not be donated to the jail by individuals because of security concerns, but they can be donated by agencies. The Salvation Army is filling an important need by being a conduit for books, making sure they get into the hands of those who could greatly benefit.
The jail tries to keep a “revolving library” so new and varied material will be available to inmates.
Another reason the need for books at the jail is important: No hardbacks are permitted, and paperbacks don’t hold up well, so they must be discarded and replaced more quickly, Boyd County Deputy Jailer Bill Hensley said, noting inmates like Tom Clancy books, detective, sci-fi and romance novels.
Swain and his team are hoping to develop a partnership with the jail to continue donating books as long as they’re needed.
The public is invited to donate books to the Salvation Army, which will prepare them for donation to the jail.
We applaud this idea and encourage the community to donate books to the project.