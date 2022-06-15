Some believe more guns in the general public will make everyone safe.
How can that be?
More guns in the general population means more opportunity to get shot, regardless of who has the guns or how much training they have.
An even worse idea is arming teachers, which is what’s likely to happen in Ohio.
Reuters News Services has reported Ohio is set to enact a law that allows teachers and other staff to be armed with guns in schools once they have completed up to 24 hours of initial training. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed the bill into law.
Proponents hope armed teachers will reduce the frequency and deadliness of school shootings, which have become recurrent in the United States.
The bill’s opponents, including teachers’ unions and the state’s main police officer union, say it will only make schools more dangerous for children.
We agree. This move will increase the danger to children who attend school where teachers carry guns.
Some children will be tempted to snatch the teachers’ guns and goof off with them. That’s how accidental shootings occur, and accidental shootings are just as bad as intentional ones because someone ends up injured or dead.
Some children will be tempted to snatch the gun to actually shoot someone. Maybe the child has mental issues, or maybe the child doesn’t grasp the seriousness of guns.
Guns have been known to accidentally discharge in a less lax situation. and guns have been known to “accidentally” discharge, too.
While some teachers likely already know how to handle a gun, many have never handled one and have no desire to do so. Unfortunately, with a law like this on the books, those teachers might feel pressured by the administration and parents to carry a gun. Those are people who should never have a gun.
Even experienced hunters, gun owners and sport shooters will find when confronted by a situation that requires shooting a human being, even to protect others, hesitation can occur and that can mean the loss of life, maybe their own. Simply put, it’s not as easy to shoot and likely kill someone as you might think.
There are ways to stop school shootings, but putting guns in teachers’ hands isn’t one of them.