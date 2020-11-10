It’s one of the three most patriotic holidays on the calendar. Today, eight days separated from one of the most controversy-filled, polarizing Election Days of all-time, Veterans Day couldn’t come at a better time.
Let’s set aside our differences and celebrate why we have the freedoms we possess.
Alongside Memorial Day and Independence Day, Veterans Day is as patriotic as holidays come.
Armistice Day was its original name, signifying the Armistice that halted World War I, which occurred on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.
In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower altered the name of the holiday with a special proclamation.
Memorial Day is designated for fallen soldiers.
Veterans Day is a time devoted to living veterans who will forever be revered for their service.
There are so many ways to respect and honor veterans today. No matter what way you choose to do so, whether it’s buying dinner or coffee for a veteran, uttering a simple “thank you” or attending and participating in a Veterans Day event (safely with masks), we urge you to choose a manner of honoring these great men and women. Although Veterans Day is for living veterans, there’s nothing wrong with paying a visit to a cemetery or placing an American flag by a tombstone.
Despite this country’s division on a bevy of political issues, this is still America. It’s still the greatest country in the world. We should all be proud to be Americans. Thank the veterans today for giving us the opportunity to enjoy being an American.