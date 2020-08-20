Gov. Andy Beshear shared a quote about patience to begin his Wednesday press conference.
Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen once said, “Patience is not an absence of action; rather it is ‘timing.’ It waits on the right time to act, for the right principles and in the right way.”
Put yourself in the shoes of Rocky Adkins, Beshear’s senior adviser, for a moment. (Granted, you may have been in similar or worse shoes already regarding this novel coronavirus.)
Adkins, the former Kentucky Minority Floor Leader and a well-respected man in northeastern Kentucky, revealed his own battle with COVID-19 — no, not directly, but as a son yearning for time once again with his virus-stricken father.
Jess Adkins, the 84-year-old dad of Rocky, tested positive on Aug. 6, three days after saying he wasn’t feeling well. Rocky Adkins’ son, Brandon, who drove his grandfather to the hospital, has been asymptomatic but also tested positive.
Today marks two weeks since Jess Adkins tested positive. The road’s been a rough one, but there’s light at the end of the tunnel — more than can be said for many families affected. For that, Rocky Adkins acknowledged, he feels blessed.
However, patience could’ve worn thin for the governor’s senior adviser and several other relatives as they endured time away from Jess — for Rocky, it’s been three-plus months.
Jess Adkins is at UK Medical Center, but he was being transported to Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation in Lexington. He will return home soon.
Rocky Adkins said the virus “separates people instead of bringing people together.”
He urged Kentuckians to wear a mask, wash hands and social-distance.
We at The Daily Independent can’t speak for all of our readers, but we can safely say most are genuinely thankful to Rocky Adkins for sharing his personal story. It’s one that some readers can and some can’t relate to, but it’s one that we should all take in with listening ears and an open mind.
We at the newspaper wish Jess and Rocky Adkins, and the rest of his family, well going forward as Jess recovers.
This pandemic has certainly created a new meaning for “patience.”