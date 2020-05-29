Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.