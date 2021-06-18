People in need of health care in eastern Kentucky will have access next month, thanks to Operation Gateway Kentucky Innovative Readiness Training Medical Mission.
This means military health care workers will provide health services at clinics in Bath, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan and Rowan counties between July 10 and July 21.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the plans for free general medical, dental and optometry services on a first-come, first-served basis to approximately 1,800 uninsured or underinsured Kentuckians.
We welcome this health care assistance to those in need in our region. The program shows the government has some concern for the well-being of its people. That kind of reassurance is important when many residents are unsure whether its government cares.
We would love to see more of this kind of thing in the future.