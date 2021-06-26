You don’t have to know many families to know they come in many configurations.
Children live with aunts and uncles. People raising their grandchildren. Single people sharing a house. Friends who live separately creating bonds as strong as family.
Pew Research found fewer than half of children living in the United States are in a traditional family, which means living with a biological father and mother.
Families can consist of various combinations of relatives living together or random people whom circumstances have brought together to love and support one another.
Regardless of who makes up your family, Ashland Pride members hope you will attend the Pride Month Celebration in Central Park this afternoon.
Ashland Pride President Holly Edwards said the event will be “a casual, welcoming gathering for the LGBT community and allies in the area. We wanted to celebrate Pride Month as an organization and as a community together.”
We’re glad to see members of Ashland’s LGBTQIA+ community feeling comfortable enough to celebrate who they are.
By being accepting of lifestyles contrary to their own, Ashlanders demonstrate they not only are kind and loving, as the Bible instructs us to do, they demonstrate a progressive, live-and-let-live attitude. Such a place — one that embraces diversity — shows it’s ready for positive change economically as well.
Here’s hoping the Pride Month celebration sends the message Ashland and surrounding areas are ready for progressive improvements to make life better and happier for everyone.