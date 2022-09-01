On International Overdose Awareness Day, dozens of balloons consisting of cherished names drifted into the blue sky above Central Park in Ashland.
Releasing those balloons was not only a way to honor and remember those who died of a drug overdose, but it also signifies the release of feelings of shame and guilt that accompany losing a loved one to drug addiction.
Addiction’s grip knows no bounds — it can attack any person from any walk of life.
While it’s natural — as a family member or friend — to experience shame, guilt, embarrassment and helplessness after it’s revealed that a drug addict is in your “circle,” so to speak, it’s important to accept the truth and move forward. The blame game produces no winners, so if the addict in your family or group of friends is still alive, consider yourself fortunate. There’s still a chance of recovery. and if that person is seeking recovery, even better. Support them in the process, even though it’s never easy.
It’s almost a sure bet that every single person in the Tri-State is affected by addiction either directly or indirectly. Again, there is no bulletproof blueprint to shield from this unfortunate fact.
If you have lost a loved one to the perils of drug addiction, it’s necessary to grieve.
International Overdose Awareness Day provides an opportunity to do just that. It’s a safe environment full of people who are in the same boat and have experienced similar horror and pain.
This day — which is Aug. 31 every year — carries with it many purposes.
Perhaps above all, it sends a message that current and former addicts are valued. They may be people who need help, but they’re still people.
It’s also a great way to educate the community on just how prevalent both addiction and treatment resources are.
Overdoses happen all too often, and that’s a problem. As a community, we must accept the problem and tackle it head-on, instead of constantly looking for ways to turn a blind eye or pretend it’s not an issue.
Events like International Overdose Awareness Day are crucial to making strides in the fight against drug addiction.