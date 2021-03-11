Has it really been a year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 serious enough to be considered a pandemic?
Here at The Daily Independent, we began intently watching Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily news conferences as he provided updates on climbing numbers of cases across the commonwealth.
We initially assembled a county-by-county list of new cases, listening to Beshear rattle them off and frequently pressing the pause button to catch up. It was all alarming and unsettling.
While the list eventually grew too large to handle, we condensed the numbers into a box that we continue to publish every day. It consists of the total tally of confirmed cases, recoveries and deaths in Kentucky.
The local health departments did a diligent job of putting together reports and issuing them to the press and to the public regularly. They continue to handle this duty well.
It’s been our job to inform you, our readers, as we know each and every one of you have been impacted by this virus in one way or another.
We consider ourselves fortunate to deliver this tough news to a tight-knit community that has, overall, responded well to COVID-19.
As our governor stated Wednesday during his visit to the KDMC Pavilion, which is a site where 23,000 people have received vaccinations, it feels like we are in the “fourth quarter” of this pandemic. Senior Adviser Rocky Adkins emphasized how important it is to not let our guard down now.
Readers, keep doing what you’re doing. Push through to the end of this pandemic together by wearing your mask (or masks if you see fit), keeping you distance, washing your hands, getting your vaccine and just being good, thoughtful, considerate neighbors.
It’s been a wild year, much of which has been forgettable, but one thing we should remember is how Kentuckians have come together as a team to thwart COVID-19.