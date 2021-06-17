Would you like your right to vote to be protected? Would you like your vote to be heard above the din of special interests clamoring for the ear of your representatives in Congress? Would you like to see the end of gerrymandering, allowing politics to shape districts?
If so, you should be a supporter of the For the People Act of 2021, set to be voted on by the Senate next week.
The bill, passed by the House on March 3, seeks to ensure voting rights are strengthened and “dark” money is removed from the political process. These are key to preserving democracy. (Dark money is political spending by nonprofits, who aren’t required to disclose donors. It’s a kind of money laundering; those with enormous wealth can get money to their candidates of choice anonymously and without limit.)
Specifically, the bill:
• Expands voter registration, and voting access. It also limits removing voters from voter rolls.
• Requires states to establish independent redistricting commissions to carry out congressional redistricting.
• Sets forth provisions related to election security, including sharing intelligence information with state election officials, supporting states in securing their election systems, developing a national strategy to protect U.S. democratic institutions, establishing in the legislative branch the National Commission to Protect United States Democratic Institutions, and other provisions to improve the cybersecurity of election systems.
• Perhaps most importantly, the bill addresses campaign finance, including expanding the prohibition on campaign spending by foreign nationals, requiring additional disclosure of campaign-related fundraising and spending, requiring additional disclaimers regarding certain political advertising, and establishing an alternative campaign funding system for certain federal offices.
Next door, in West Virginia, Sen. Joe Manchin has refused to vote for the For The People Act, stating in an editorial published in the Gazette-Mail: “I believe that partisan voting legislation will destroy the already weakening binds of our democracy, and for that reason, I will vote against the For the People Act. Furthermore, I will not vote to weaken or eliminate the filibuster.”
While urging bipartisanship is a noble endeavor, this is not the issue on which to make that point. This is an issue of fairness all around for Americans. It doesn’t matter who introduces the legislation. Not only would the bill bolster voting rights, it would eliminate the undue influence rich individuals and corporations would have on the political process, putting the demands of the people in the forefront, which is where the demands of the people belong.