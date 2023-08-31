Though it is mind-boggling anyone would still have to ask, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests filed a letter last week to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, asking the state to hold accountable those in the Catholic church who have been accused of being predators.
The letter is a formal request by the organization for a statewide investigation into the history and scope of child sexual abuse it says is being covered up by the state’s Catholic diocese, according to a report by an Ogden Newspaper, the News and Sentinel.
“Information developed on 49 credibly accused clerics from other attorneys general’s reports (show they have) ties to Ohio,” said Claudia Vercellotti with the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, or SNAP, as it’s called. “It makes you wonder what would Attorney General Yost uncover if he merely investigated?”
According to news coverage, the Catholic Conference of Ohio declined to answer whether it would support such an investigation. Rather, a spokesperson responded to the inquiry by saying the church does background checks and has ongoing safe environment training for employees and volunteers.
Yost might very well jump on such an investigation if he wanted. Where there’s a will there’s a way, and we think there most certainly would be a way for Yost to conduct a statewide investigation if he wanted to conduct one.
One state statute gives the attorney general the authority to conduct an investigation if an organization is accused of operating in a criminal manner in more than one county.
If the allegations are true, that the church dioceses have knowingly transferred priests from one parish to another to avoid exposure and criminal charges, we don’t see why Yost cannot avail himself of that.
Yost also could simply work with local prosecutors to conduct a statewide probe if he wanted to assist victims. It might just be that this is too hot a topic for this attorney general to handle. He’s shown little interest in prosecuting sexual assault crimes.
“Ohio should be a safe place to raise a child, not a legal haven for child sexual abusers, traffickers and institutions which enable them,” said Teresa Dinwiddie-Herrmann last week in Columbus. She is co-chair of Ohioans for Child Protection.
Yost’s office might not want to do much more than slap the wrist of the Catholic Church’s charitable arm, but county prosecutors across the Buckeye State could make greater strides toward justice and healing for the victims of child sexual abuse at the hands of those employed by the Catholic Church.
Perhaps the Catholic Conference of Ohio and other church officials would even welcome it.
They should.