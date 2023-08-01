We’re astonished by audacious disregard Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has toward transparency and straight talk on a whole variety of topics, from public records to prosecuting women who report possible sex crimes and to not prosecuting or pursuing serial rapists.
We’ve seen examples of all three of these things, and Yost remains unresponsive to questions about this errant behavior.
On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Yost finally acknowledged that the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation was conducting an investigation of at least one Huron County sheriff’s office employee accused of wrongdoing, but hid the name of that person and that person’s job title.
Yost, in that instance, stood toe-to-toe with Huron County Sheriff Todd Corbin in violating the spirit and intent of the state’s public records law, hiding public information from the public. Yes, the public has an absolute right to know who has been on paid leave for two months, and what that person has been accused of doing that prompted a suspension.
Corbin and Yost — because of their behavior and disregard for the responsibilities each has — have tainted the investigation before results from it are even available.
On Wednesday, a reporter was searching for answers why Yost joined other state attorneys general in signing a letter asking the federal government to drop privacy protections for women who seek abortions out of state. Again, a spokesperson responded and claimed the letter was about crime victims, not about women seeking abortions. Problem is, the letter Yost signed doesn’t mention crime victims at all, but does mention opposition tactics to women seeking abortions 49 times.
We’ve asked Yost many times about his decision to prosecute a woman who reported a strange sexual encounter in 2020. He wrongly charged her with falsification. She was acquitted when a judge determined she was telling the truth about what happened and that the investigation was botched. Yost has never explained himself.
We’ve asked Yost many times about his decision not to prosecute an accused serial rapist who was identified through linked DNA samples from three women who reported being raped. He’s never explained himself.
At least with regard to Yost wanting to gain access to the private medical records of women, a spokesperson responded. Unfortunately that response was simply not credible. We grow more disappointed in the attorney general with each unfortunate misstep, and there are too many missteps to count.