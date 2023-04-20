The spring and summer months are the prime time for travel and vacations, but they are also peak construction seasons — meaning orange road work signs, cones and barrels are the norm during our commutes. Gov. Andy Beshear and officials from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) have a message for drivers during National Work Zone Awareness Week, which runs through Friday — slow down and put the phone down.
A work zone, which is considered to be anywhere a crew member is working, can involve construction workers, maintenance workers, utility crews, mowing contractors, brush cutters and tree trimmers.
“Drivers may be surprised to learn that they are the most vulnerable to be killed or injured in a work zone,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said.
In fact, there were 1,074 motor vehicle accidents in construction and maintenance/utility work zones last year, including 271 who were injured and six fatalities. The majority of work zone crashes occur during daylight hours and, according to data received from law enforcement, distracted driving was a factor in at least 43% of the motor vehicle accidents in 2022.
And while the 2022 numbers show improvement compared to the year before, the ultimate goal is to eliminate deaths in work zones.
“We all have an interest in staying safe in work zones, whether it’s a long-term construction project or a mobile operation, like patching potholes,” Gray added. “Waiting to send that text or slowing down could make a life or death difference for motorists and workers.”
KYTC offers the following tips for safe driving in a work zone:
• Pay attention — don’t text or talk on the phone.
• Be alert for speed limit reductions, narrowing lanes, changing traffic patterns and workers.
• Respect posted speed limits and be patient.
• Keep a safe distance from other vehicles.
• Respect flaggers and obey their guidance.
• Follow instructions on construction signage.
• Check traffic and travel information before you leave at go.ky.gov
Don’t become a statistic. We all want to make it to our destination safely and simple steps such as reducing our speed, being aware of our surroundings and driving distraction-free can help.