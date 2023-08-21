EDITOR'S NOTE: Opinions expressed here do not necessarily reflect the views of The Daily Independent. This piece originally appeared in the Youngstown Vindicator.
In many lines of work, on-the-job training is the most effective way to prepare a person for success in his or her chosen profession.
Ohio’s new Teacher Apprenticeship Program will use that model to better prepare educators, too, and address the state’s teacher shortage. The idea is to strengthen relationships among the state’s K-12 schools and identify staffers who might benefit from such a non-traditional path.
“This is an innovative way to help those already working in schools, such as teachers’ aides, library specialists, or bus drivers, obtain their teaching license,” Gov. Mike DeWine said last week. “School districts are able to identify potential future teachers who are already a part of their communities and provide them the support and guidance they need to succeed.”
Ohio’s Department of Higher Education, Department of Education and Department of Job and Family Services will work together to support school districts in developing these apprenticeships.
Through them, potential teachers will be allowed to start the program at different levels of experience and schooling.
The program will provide credit for prior experience to count for both related instruction and on-the-job training requirements; give wage increases as skills and experience are attained; and pair candidates with teachers who will model best practices.
Those who participate in the program also will have a chance to apply for the Grow Your Own Teacher scholarships — up to $7,500 per year for four years in exchange for committing to teach in a qualifying Ohio school for at least four years.
Our students deserve to know Ohio officials are leaving no stone unturned in tackling the teacher shortage.
An apprenticeship program does that and more. School districts across the Buckeye State should embrace the opportunity to look for new teachers who already are working hard for our kids.