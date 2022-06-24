I returned home to my family, with a determination to bring them as soon as possible to live in Kentucky, which I esteemed a second paradise, at the risk of my life and fortune.” – Daniel Boone
Kentucky’s natural beauty enchanted early explorers like Boone, and it has done the same for many generations since then. From the mountains of eastern Kentucky to the Mississippi River in the west — even as housing or business developments have erased many natural assets — our state offers stunning God-given views that have thrilled Kentuckians and out-of-state visitors alike.
And here in southcentral Kentucky, we are pleased to see new steps are being taken to refocus our attention on this beauty while also giving the region a potential economic boost.
Government leaders and others gathered recently at Mammoth Cave National Park’s Green River Ferry to celebrate a milestone: Green and Nolin Rivers Blueway has been named Kentucky’s first national waterway.
Now that the 36-mile Green and Nolin Rivers Blueway is one of 33 members of the National Water Trails System, it is featured on the National Park Service website and in its promotional materials as an “exemplary” waterway, the Daily News’ Sarah Michels reported.
And that’s expected to lure more locals and tourists.
Edmonson County Judge-Executive Wil Cannon, whose county was a partner in the waterway project, sounded a bit like Boone as he talked about his home and the potential this designation brings.
“We (have) the most beautiful place in the world, and Mammoth Cave National Park, Nolin Lake and the Green River splitting right in the middle of it. And the possibilities of tourism expansion are just limitless,” he said. “This is a huge step in that direction for us on the west side of Mammoth Cave National Park.”
Turning Green and Nolin Rivers Blueway into a national waterway was a years-long effort, according to Rachelle Wright, Cave Country Trails executive director. The application process involved extensive historical and biodiversity research, assurances of adequate safety measures and public access, detailing of the outdoor recreation offerings in and around the waterway and an explanation as to how the waterway impacts its communities, she said.
This designation will be particularly helpful as more and more Americans search for outdoor recreation opportunities. Since the COVID-19 pandemic erupted in 2020, the percentage of Americans participating in outdoor recreational activities has increased four percentage points, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Touting the Green and Nolin Rivers Blueway, the NPS website notes: “Spending the day along the Blueway will bring visitors to one of the most biodiverse river systems in the nation, hosting over 80 species of fishes, about 350 species of macroinvertebrates and more than 50 species of freshwater mussels. It is this biodiversity and overall river health that makes these rivers significant both nationally and internationally. On the rivers, visitors can explore river islands, springs, overhangs and other unique features. There are 18 trips available ranging from 29 miles to two miles. Trip details and maps along the Blueway are available from Cave Country Trails.”
Vanessa Ulm, executive director of Edmonson County Tourism, celebrated the fact that this designated area will no longer be “a hidden gem.” And we agree with her that the grueling application process will be worth it, not only because of how the designation will benefit the surrounding communities, but also because of the experiences it will allow those communities to share with outsiders.
“You really necessarily want people to know what you have,” Ulm said, “and our natural landscape here is what we celebrate. It’s our back yard. So we want people to come and play in our back yard.”