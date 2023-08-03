Alarm bells should be ringing for anyone — in state or out — considering attending or teaching at a college or university in West Virginia.
Granted, those warning sirens have been sounding for some time. Things got a lot worse very quickly on Monday, though. In a juxtaposition of very different schools with somewhat similar problems, the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission ruled that Alderson Broaddus University can no longer award degrees after Dec. 31, while West Virginia University extended President E. Gordon Gee’s contract through 2025.
Alderson Broaddus cannot accept new students, and existing students who aren’t seniors scheduled to graduate in December won’t be able to attend classes for the fall semester, which was scheduled to begin in three weeks. The move signals a likely shuttering of the small, private university in Barbour County, which has been in operation since 1932.
Financial struggles at the university were well-known. The HEPC had threatened to take action after learning the school was struggling just to keep the lights on at its facilities, racking up a debt of nearly $800,000 in utility bills.
University officials said a lump payment of $67,000 was made last week, along with an agreement to make regular monthly payments, to ensure utilities weren’t shut off. The university also was fundraising just to make payroll for faculty and staff. That kind of desperation doesn’t inspire confidence.
According to tax filings made available by ProPublica, the university was $1 million in the red at the end of the 2020 fiscal year and had $37.4 million in liabilities, compared to only about $22 million in assets.
Pulling the plug right before the start of the semester will be devastating for the school’s roughly 830 students, about 750 of whom are undergrads. Many are now scrambling to figure out where to go and what to do in regard to the upcoming academic year. This includes athletes on scholarships and foreign students who recently arrived in the United States for the start of the semester.
The HEPC originally had approved Alderson Broaddus to start the fall semester — under tight oversight — although the situation quickly changed as more financial problems came to light.
The news also is devastating for the hundreds of employees at the school, and the surrounding community. Alderson Broaddus, despite its troubles, was an important economic driver for rural Phillipi, which has a population of less than 3,000, according to 2020 census data.
The university’s financial woes, according to a university statement issued in May, stem from a steep decline in enrollment, which reached a crisis point in 2011, when the university had less than 500 students. Alderson Broaddus turned to athletic scholarships as a solution, and enrollment quickly surpassed 1,000.
However, as enrollment soared, student retention dropped. Only about 24% of Alderson Broaddus students end up graduating, according to an analysis of the school from U.S. News & World Report.
On an entirely different scale, dropping enrollment also is being blamed for a projected $45 million shortfall at West Virginia University. WVU has already committed to cutting 12 post-graduate programs, and it is evaluating a host of other programs and faculty to cut while raising tuition.
Amid all this trimming and placing further economic burden on students, the WVU Board of Governors made the baffling decision Monday to extend Gee’s $800,000-a-year contract through 2025 (at roughly the same time the HEPC, which, ironically, has almost no control over the state’s largest public university, was giving Alderson Broaddus the ax).
Members of the board said they need and trust Gee, 79, to navigate the state’s flagship university during this difficult time. But Gee’s been at the helm at WVU since 2013. So, one has to ask, isn’t he somewhat responsible for getting the university into this mess?
Yes, the state has been slashing funding for higher education continually. It’s true that many colleges and universities across the country have had to reevaluate what they offer students compared to the cost, especially as crippling student loan debt has become a national problem. But WVU is trying to steer an ocean liner on a dime here, and keeping Gee on at such a high salary sends a confusing message when the university is considering such wide-ranging cuts.
The situation at Alderson Broaddus is sad and disappointing, even if it might have been, as some have suggested, inevitable. It remains to be seen what will happen at WVU.
The unfortunate bottom line: Buyer beware, when it comes to higher education in the Mountain State.