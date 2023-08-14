Ohio voters have spoken clearly with their defeat of state Issue 1, but that doesn’t mean the political class and national pundits have heard the message.
The national media has been near universal in the portrayal of Issue 1 as a referendum on abortion and a precursor to the November ballot issue on that question.
That simplistic conclusion on the meaning of the Issue 1 vote Tuesday distorts the verdict delivered through the single most important ballot issue in Ohio history.
By 57-43%, and with a decent turnout for a summer election, the majority vote to maintain Ohio’s process of amending the constitution was quite simply a reaffirmation of the state’s governing premise, “all political power is inherent in the people. Government is instituted for their equal protection and benefit.”
Ohio Republicans crossed the political Rubicon with their plan to make some people more equal than others through a 60% supermajority requirement to change the constitution. The proposed barrier to ballot access with an 88-county signature requirement and the elimination of the 10-day cure period proved the intent of this measure was designed to strangle future citizen-initiated amendments.
The abortion issue was the immediate purpose of the timing of the special August election.
The GOP hoped it could change the rules and force the pro-choice amendment on the Nov. 7 ballot to need a 60% majority to pass.
They hoped to weaponize the views of anti-abortion voters in a light turnout election to eliminate the only significant check on their political power, Ohio citizens.
In a tragic break from bedrock conservative philosophy of individual freedom and limited government, Ohio Republicans sought significant expansion of power for government at the expense of the people our constitution assumes as the only acceptable source of legitimate power.
To compound their infraction, Ohio Republicans launched this attack on the state constitution in the immediate aftermath of a statewide election sweep.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose, the first to advocate state Issue 1, never mentioned his plan to amend the constitution during his re-election campaign, and he won with nearly 60%.
Had Mr. LaRose made Ohio voters aware of his plan in a high turnout November election he would have been defeated and become irrelevant.
It will be interesting to see how the Issue 1 debacle affects Mr. LaRose’s effort to win the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Democrat Sherrod Brown in 2024.
One of the most important messages voters sent Tuesday is they want no surprises on big issues like massive change to the Ohio Constitution.
You would think the party of the elephant, said to have mystical power of memory, would have gotten the no surprise message from the voter repeal of Senate Bill 5 in 2011.
That ill-fated effort to eliminate collective bargaining rights for public employees came immediately following a statewide election where the issue had not been mentioned.
Former Gov. John Kasich tried to tell his party what he had learned from that debacle, but they followed the blind hope that this time is different.
This election was not only about abortion. It was about voters’ recognition that the Republican Party was trying to limit voters’ power, and using deceptive means to accomplish that goal.
The lesson lawmakers should take from this election is, you work for us, not the other way around.