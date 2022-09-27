Ottawa County Prosecutor James Van Eerten said he intended to build a law enforcement team specifically trained and assigned to respond family violence and sexual assault calls. He’s understood since before he became prosecutor in 2017 that victims’ rights was a priority for the court. He campaigned promising to make it a priority.
His efforts got a boost last week when Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that Ottawa County was awarded $254,000 in state grant money to bring VanEerten’s team onboard. The Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Response Team “will be up and running by Jan. 1, or before then,” the prosecutor told the Register last week.
He was clearly pleased with the news.
One of the frustrations in the court system, according to VanEerten, is the victims’ advocacy program is triggered when someone is indicted for a crime of family violence or sexual assault, or gets arrested. By then a case could be months old, or longer, and the need for services starts on day one, when a crime is committed and then reported.
This grant will fund payroll for two years for a director and two part-time team members who will be available around the clock to respond to calls with local police officers from any law enforcement agency in the county. The team will be trained in every aspect of response protocols for serving victims, protecting their rights and protecting the integrity of any available evidence. From the start.
Victims are traumatized after a crime is committed. They often need immediate medical help and mental health services immediately can be ongoing. They have rights from the start but victims are not equipped to know how to protect themselves; being a victim is new and unknown and being traumatized in a moment can have lifelong impacts.
VanEerten was a court magistrate at the courthouse before being elected prosecutor in 2016. He was no stranger to the failed investigations and failed prosecutions of his predecessor, investigations that betrayed the public trust and victims and their families.
This team, it seems to us, is a right approach to improve services. It just makes sense to protect victims. We hope police across the county and across the region support it.