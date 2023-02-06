U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance and his predecessor, Rob Portman, have more in common than their political party.
Both were among the first sitting senators to endorse returning Donald Trump to the White House, albeit in different years under different circumstances.
Portman did so in January 2019 as Trump was seeking reelection, while Vance did so a few days ago as Trump tries to stage a political comeback.
Although Portman rescinded his 2016 endorsement of Trump after the release of the “Access Hollywood” tape in which Trump bragged about groping women, two years later things had changed.
Portman endorsed Trump’s reelection, citing incumbency and their working relationship.
Vance, who, like Portman, is a Cincinnati Republican, came out strong for Trump in a column published Tuesday in The Wall Street Journal. He gushed about Trump’s foreign policy chops, including for brokering a deal normalizing relations between Israel and United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
That agreement was indeed a positive development, but it was an outlier.
For example, Vance praised Trump for diplomatic talks with North Korea, but neglected to mention Trump’s callous handling of the death of Otto Warmbier.
Warmbier was an Ohio college student who was charged with stealing a propaganda poster while visiting North Korea in 2016. He was forced to confess, given a sham trial and sentenced to 15 years of hard labor. He was held for 17 months before finally being returned to the United States. He was comatose when he arrived home and died less than a week later.
Trump absolved North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, of any responsibility.
“I really believe something horrible happened to him, and I really don’t think the top leadership knew about it,” Trump said. “I don’t believe he would have allowed that to happen. It just wasn’t to his advantage to allow that to happen.”
Why did Trump say that? Well, Kim denied involvement and Trump said, “I will take him at his word.”
Likewise, Trump took Russian President Vladimir Putin’s word that Russia hadn’t meddled in the 2016 presidential election even though that was the conclusion of U.S. intelligence agencies.
Trump also cut the deal with the Taliban that led to the disastrous U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan during President Joe Biden’s first year in office. Trump coarsened relationships with U.S. allies and imposed ill-conceived trade tariffs.
Then there was his attempt to blackmail the Ukrainian government into launching politically motivated investigations of Biden’s family. Trump was rightly impeached for that conduct, although most Republicans, including Portman, voted to acquit him. (Vance has been highly critical of sending U.S. aid to Ukraine as it fights off an unjustified invasion by Russia.)
Nor did Vance’s column mention Trump’s second impeachment — also justified — over the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by some of his supporters who believed his lies about the 2020 election being stolen. Again, Portman voted to acquit Trump.
During last year’s campaign, Vance echoed Trump’s debunked election-fraud claims. He wasn’t the only Republican who did so while vying for Trump’s endorsement during the bitter Republican primary to replace Portman. Only state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, had the integrity to reject election denialism. (Dolan has announced he’s running for U.S. Senate again next year.)
Which brings us to why Vance was so quick to endorse Trump: He owes the former president.
Trump endorsed Vance late in the primary. It was enough to push Vance over the finish line first, even though Trump mangled his name, calling him J.D. Mandel, and said Vance was “kissing my ass he wants my support so bad.”
He went on to defeat then-U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Niles, in the general election. Vance’s win was a rare bright spot last year for Trump, who saw many of his election-denying endorsees fail to win.
There’s another key difference between Portman’s endorsement in 2019 and Vance’s endorsement Tuesday.
When Portman backed Trump, it was by then fairly obvious he was going to be the Republican nominee in 2020. Most other Republicans fell in line behind Trump as well.
Trump won’t have such an easy time this time around. Several other Republicans are considering running, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is widely seen as the greatest threat to Trump winning the 2024 nomination.
Portman said last month that he didn’t believe Trump would be the nominee next year.
In the meantime, Vance would do well to follow in Portman’s footsteps in a different way. He should work to find common ground with Senate Democrats to address the complex issues facing the nation.