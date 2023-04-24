If House Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan (R., Urbana) was trying to draw attention to Ohio’s epidemic of murder his hearing in New York City was a brilliant success.
But the stated purpose of showing the Manhattan prosecutor behind the indictment of former President Donald Trump as soft on street crimes backfired bigtime.
Mr. Jordan’s allegation that New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg routinely fails to prosecute violent crimes and is prosecuting Mr. Trump based solely on politics was undermined by inconvenient facts from Ohio.
The New York Daily News reports the most recent federal data shows Ohio’s murder rate as 73% higher than Manhattan’s.
According to the latest crime statistics from the FBI by city, Toledo, Akron, Dayton, Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Columbus all have significantly higher murder rates than New York City.
In 2019, the last year for which the statistics are available, the murder rate in Lima — a city in Mr. Jordan’s 4th Congressional District — was 11.1 murders per 100,000 residents.
Mansfield, another city in his district, recorded 6.52 murders per 100,000 residents. New York City, in the same year, had 3.8 murders per 100,000 residents.
When Democratic Judiciary Committee members had their turn to speak, following Mr. Jordan’s questioning of New York City crime victims, they suggested transferring the hearing to a truly dangerous location: Ohio.
Mr. Jordan isn’t all wrong that the violent crime and murder rate are rising in New York City and that D.A. Bragg is too protective of defendant rights over their victims.
But as shown by similar or worse crime statistics in other American cities, crime stats isn’t really Mr. Jordan’s target here.
Instead, Mr. Jordan used cherry-picked statistics and the resources of American taxpayers to pursue a purely political agenda in support of former President Trump.