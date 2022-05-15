EDITOR’S NOTE: Opinions expressed here do not necessarily reflect the views of The Daily Independent. This piece originally appeared in the Bluefield (W.Va.) Daily Telegraph.
While we aren’t for sure why it is taking so long, the West Virginia Parkways Authority is finally inching toward a plan that would allow for cashless payments at all turnpike toll booths.
The authority board announced last month that it had awarded a $24.8 million contract to technology company TransCore for upgrades to the toll collection system along the 88-mile toll road, which extends from Princeton in Mercer County to Charleston in Kanawha County.
Jeff Miller, executive director of the Parkways Authority, called it the “single biggest project” the agency has undertaken in the last 20 years.
The contract includes installation of state-of-the-art technology to expand E-ZPass and other forms of electronic payment to potentially allow cashless toll payments at all turnpike toll booths if the authority board decides to pursue this in the future, a press release issued by the Parkways Authority said.
Why is the authority board even still mulling over this?
The use of debit and credit cards for toll payments is a long-overdue necessity. Stop thinking about it and just get it done as quickly as possible.
For those motorists who don’t travel the turnpike on a regular basis, having the ability to pay for turnpike tolls with debit or credit would make the drive a whole lot easier. Who wants to be digging for loose change in their pocket at a toll booth?
Most of us already use our debit and credit cards everywhere we go. We pay for groceries, our restaurant meals and even fuel at the gas pump with debit and credit cards. So, of course, we should be able to use these cards at toll booths as well.
This is the year 2022. Why are interstate travelers without a current E-ZPass still being required to pay turnpike tolls with cash and coins?
Not every traveler may have spare dollar bills, and pocket change, readily available. Some people travel without cash — using debit and credit cards only.
Good grief. Just get it done, and let the interstate travelers pay turnpike tolls with their debit and credit cards.