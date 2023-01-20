Imprudent public notice legislation introduced in the current session of Kentucky’s General Assembly would have a detrimental effect on the citizens of Kentucky.
House Bill 71 proposes to strike the legal requirement local governments must publish their public notices in newspapers of record in those counties with less than 80,000 population.
Instead, the notices could be posted to local government websites or their third party vendor sites — without appropriate transparency or accountability.
It is yet another effort to restrict the reach of public notices to residents in smaller communities and rural Kentucky.
Rep. Jennifer Decker, R-Shelby County, is the principal sponsor of HB71. David Thompson, executive director of the Kentucky Press Association, who recently met with Decker, said she introduced the bill at the request of her county’s deputy judge-executive. He complained the county spent $15,000 on paid public notices in 2022.
Thompson said that’s around 1% of Shelby County’s annual expenditures. Overall, he added, public notices account for 0.16% of local budgets in the 120 Kentucky counties of less than 80,000 population.
Furthermore, it was money well spent when you consider the purpose of the Kentucky Public Notice Law: Clearly inform as many residents as possible about local government activities.
Activities such as local ordinances, budgets, delinquent tax lists, zoning changes, public works projects, estate executors, court documents and much more.
Transparency is shaded by HB71. Few people visit, much less rely on, wonky government websites. They are often difficult to navigate. They are also not a good vehicle for widespread distribution of vital public information on the use of tax dollars.
There are other drawbacks, not the least of which many small towns do not even have an official municipal website, or if they do have a website, many residents do not know it exists or how to access it.
There’s also the reality that many Kentuckians lack adequate internet coverage in rural locations to access local government websites.
Newspapers have served the purpose of public notices in Kentucky for more than a century. They are independent, trusted, transparent and hold government accountable.
What’s more, they now reach more folks than ever. Public notices are posted without added cost to newspaper websites and mobile apps for those who prefer digital details to print.
There’s another element to consider if HB71 becomes law. Many small town newspapers may need to lay off staff or, even worse, close their doors.
Public notice revenue is among the important sources of revenue for newspapers in rural Kentucky. The income helps pay for reporters, sales staff, production workers and other expenses associated with publishing newspapers.
The loss of a local newspaper can be devastating to local institutions and the civic bonds that tie communities together. Lack of reliable news on municipal affairs would create a less-informed and politically active citizenry, essential components of a vibrant and thriving democracy.
State lawmakers wisely rejected similar changes to the public notice law two years ago. They should do so again if House Bill 71comes up for a General Assembly vote when lawmakers reconvene for 26 more session days on Feb. 5.