EDITOR'S NOTE: Opinions expressed here do not necessarily reflect the views of The Daily Independent. This piece originally appeared in The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
West Virginia Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, recently lashed out at the American Federation of Teachers, calling its members “socialists” after the AFT had criticized proposed program and faculty cuts at West Virginia University.
Socialists? Really? For criticizing a plan that would eliminate all foreign language courses at WVU, along with post-graduate math programs, other courses and cut about 170 teachers?
Tarr’s tantrum is the latest salvo in a battle against public education from the political right that goes back a long way, but has intensified over the past five years.
West Virginia public school teachers and service personnel were credited with starting a national movement in 2018, when their statewide strike over a collapsing insurance system and dismal pay sparked similar action in other states across the country. Teachers went back to work after securing a 5% pay raise and a since-broken promise from Gov. Jim Justice to fix the Public Employees Insurance Agency.
In reality, two movements were born over the course of that nine-day strike. After being humiliated in their opposition to teachers wanting competitive wages and decent health care, the West Virginia Republican Party began a long-term, retaliatory siege against public education and teacher unions.
In 2019, after Republican legislators who opposed the strike spent much of the 2018 election cycle talking up another teacher pay raise, the GOP pulled a bait-and-switch. Republican legislators made the raise contingent on creating charter schools and a voucher system that would divert public school funding for students to attend private schools or home schools. So, for the second year in a row, teachers went on strike, this time in opposition to getting more money, because the legislation tied to the raise was so bad. A second strike in as many years eroded some of the public sympathy for teachers.
Around that same time, West Virginia Republicans started using the word “socialism” a lot, trying to forge a correlation between the word and anything the GOP didn’t like — public education, unions and energy production that didn’t involve burning rocks or fracking for gas were frequent targets.
It took a few years, but Republicans eventually got what they wanted in the form of a charter school bill so loose that even charter school lobbyists wouldn’t back it, and a “scholarship” that doles out massive amounts of public money for children to go somewhere other than a public school.
Before and during all of this, the GOP-controlled Legislature also was slashing state funding for higher education. That Republicans would delight in WVU’s $45 million shortfall and extreme plan to fix it defies common sense. But it’s all perfectly rational to an immature group of politicians who focused on their hurt feelings and wounded image after the teacher strikes, rather than the root of the problem, and settled on revenge against public education, instead of rebuilding it.
Tarr has applauded WVU’s decision to cut programs and faculty, citing university bloat as the problem, rather than declining enrollment at a university in a state that Tarr and his fellow lawmakers have made less and less appealing over the years (don’t forget it was Tarr who said he’d let an orphanage burn with all the children inside if he could only save a few, an odd analogy he pulled out because he didn’t think the new state law that bans abortion in all but the rarest of circumstances was brutal enough).
But his true feelings show through in his response to the AFT’s comments on the situation at WVU. Higher education is too liberal. College educators are really indocrinators. The AFT, in Tarr’s mind, is worried that other universities will stop “unbridled spending” after seeing what WVU has done.
“West Virginia has had enough of the AFT and (the National Education Association) social agenda influencing education policy,” Tarr wrote.
All the AFT or NEA really do is try to make sure teachers are fairly paid and free to teach, efforts badly needed in a state like West Virginia, where those simple concepts are far from established.
There’s no room for that in Tarr’s West Virginia, where women are second-class citizens, education is evil and the political and business elites make enough money that they can ignore the consequences of their actions.