Tis the season for the spread of germs; and for some of our littlest Mountaineers, that can get pretty rough. In fact, according to West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch, health officials are keeping an eye on the number of pediatric hospital beds available in the state.
COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus are affecting kids who are also, of course, fighting off the usual colds and bugs that float around this time of year, Crouch told WV News.
Earlier this month, the state had its first reported influenza-associated pediatric death of the 2022-23 flu season. In addition to that tragedy, the number of cases requiring hospitalization is becoming a concern.
“Pediatric beds are still out there,” Crouch told WV News. “We have a couple of hospitals that are staying at capacity.”
As the first round of holiday gatherings is upon us, families will be sharing more than old stories. Flu season will get into full swing.
“We haven’t really hit the full flu season. West Virginia, as usual, lags a little bit behind what the rest of the country does,” Crouch said. “So we’re concerned. We’re tracking that. We’re looking at supply chains and trying to make sure hospitals have what they need.”
There are, of course, vaccines available for both influenza and COVID-19. We all know that by now.
We also know how to stem the spread of germs by washing and sanitizing our hands, staying distanced and staying home when we are ill. That last bit is a little harder this time of year, particularly for kids who are excited about the food, family and festivities.
It is up to us as adults to make the right decision on that front, and enforce it. (On the other hand, it is also up to us as adults to be understanding when family members say they can’t make it to an event because there is illness in the household.)
Don’t be careless when it comes to the health of your child or vulnerable loved ones for whom exposure might be dangerous. Spread gratitude and joy this season, not sickness and misery.