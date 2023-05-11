April’s revenue data is painting another impressive picture for West Virginia, which is still on solid financial ground. In fact, the most recent revenue surplus was another record for the Mountain State.
West Virginia’s general revenue collections for April were $319 million above estimates, marking the largest single-month surplus in state history.
Additionally, the state’s personal income tax collections totaled $192.8 million above estimates for April, which is also a new all-time record for a single month.
Those are impressive numbers, and Republican Gov. Jim Justice wasted no time last week touting the good news.
“This is a historic accomplishment — setting new records for the largest single-month revenue and personal income tax collections in state history,” Justice said. “I am proud of our state’s financial health, but I am also incredibly proud of the hardworking West Virginians who helped put us in this financial position. It’s an honor to be able to make announcements like this because West Virginia has truly turned bankruptcy into prosperity. All West Virginians should carry with them a sense of pride, because our state is on the move and the envy of the world.”
“When you really look at these numbers, you see a very healthy West Virginia economy with people working and people making higher wages,” Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy added.
Four major components accounted for 92% of the year-to-date surplus and more than 90% of the year-to-date 14.1% revenue gain, according to the governor’s office. They were:
• April personal income tax collections exceeded the monthly estimate by $192.8 million. Record year-to-date collections of more than $2.277 billion were $439.5 million above the official estimate and 9.0% ahead of prior year receipts.
• April general revenue fund severance tax collections totaled nearly $35.6 million. Monthly collections exceeded the official estimate by nearly $17.6 million. Record year-to-date general revenue fund severance tax collections of $822.5 million were 48.1% ahead of last year and $622.5 million above estimate.
• Consumer sales tax collections of $129.2 million were $18.8 million above estimate in April and 5.3% ahead of prior year collections. Cumulative collections of more than $1.398 billion were $189.6 million above the official estimate and 6.6% ahead of last year.
• Corporation net income tax collections totaled nearly $98 million in April. Monthly collections were nearly $65 million above estimate. Year-to-date collections of $330.8 million were $205.8 million above the official estimate and 17.8% ahead of prior year-to-date collections.
What all of this means is that West Virginia is financially strong. That’s good news for everyone who proudly calls the Mountain State home, and should serve as a strong marketing tool for prospective businesses and industries that are looking to relocate or expand.
Will the revenue surplus continue? Nothing lasts forever, but at least for now, West Virginia is celebrating a healthy economy.